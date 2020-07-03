LISTEN: Haines author’s new book shares the ups, downs and adventure of small-town politics

Tresham Gregg, Heather Lende and Tom Morphet take part in a public forum about the recall election. No recall proponents agreed to participate. (Abbey Collins)

Haines author Heather Lende has a new book out called “Of Bears and Ballots: An Alaskan Adventure in Small-Town Politics.”

It’s about her time as a member of the Haines assembly, from running for office, through some contentious debates, some uplifting moments, and then a recall effort that ultimately failed.

Lende told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that, at first, she thought the story would follow an arc from the election to the recall campaign, but then she started to see something bigger.

