COVID-19: How artists and a housing agency collaborated to reduce loneliness for isolated seniors

Spenard Jazz Fest Messengers played tunes in a parking lot in front of a Cook Inlet Housing Authority residence on Spenard Road as a way to mitigate the isolation of senior citizens. Performing artists were Rick Zelinsky, saxophones; Mark Manners, guitars;

Karl Wihelmi, bass; Barry Johnson, drums. Some listeners gathered in the parking lot; others watched from their apartment balconies. (Photo by Ryan Chernikoff, Cook Inlet Housing Authority)

Cook Inlet Housing Authority serves about 600 Alaska seniors in independent living situations in CIHA buildings. Most are in Anchorage, at Centennial Village and other locations, but others are in Eagle River, Kenai, Seldovia and Nikiski.

According to a CIHA artist call, the agency invited local artists to come up with ways to ease the isolation that hunkered-down seniors may be feeling during COVID-19. This life stage can often be lonely in normal times; during COVID, the nonprofit housing agency worried that the issue could be exacerbated for seniors. Working with members of the artistic community is a part of a longer-term strategy of CIHA solve challenges in its housing mission by seeking creative minds on the problems.

I stumbled on this story hiking in Kincaid. Suffice to say that I met one of the CIHA artists along a trail; she had won a grant for a project through the Supporting Seniors initiative. Christina Demetro created a sculpture called Sunrise Swan (pictured below) that had white, brown and black hands embracing one another in the wings. For summer solstice, the golden swan transformed into two swans, one black with a white beak, and one white with a black beak. Their heads formed a heart. The artist and residents also collaborated on a “Love from Alaska” project, according to Demetro. They made over 250 hearts that supported the 213 countries around the world affected by COVID-19. And a dozen of the residents’ stories of resiliency will be included in a photo book that will be placed in a time capsule.

Artist Christina Demetro’s solstice swans, with white, black and brown hands in the wings and some of the 250 hearts created by residents to send love to the world from Alaska during COVID-19. (Photo by Christina Demetro)

Other projects included a live parking-lot concert (pictured above), playing live jazz. And another is a poster emphasizing well being for caregivers and elders, reminding them with 10 prompts about activities that will lead to their health. Yet another includes to images of residents in artwork inspired by the Northwest creativity of Tlingit artists.

Bunny Swan Gease’s poster emphasizing well being and 10 ways to achieve it.

(Photo by Bunny Swan Gease)



In today’s program, we’ll learn more about why Cook Inlet Housing Authority looks to artists to help it achieve its mission of housing. As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the hour. Please join us.

