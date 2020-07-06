Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 6, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Workers at an Anchorage transitional care center describe trying to contain Alaska’s largest coronavirus outbreak. And, some Alaska businesses received more than five million dollars from a paycheck protection loan. Plus, some communities in Alaska maintained 4th of July traditions over the weekend.
Reports tonight from:
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Elizabeth Jenkins and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Rhonda McBride in Kodiak
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue