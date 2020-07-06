M/V Kennicott passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Kennicott at Hubbard Glacier. (Photo by Geraldine Young, Alaska DOT&PF)

A passenger traveling on the Kennicott ferry has tested positive for COVID-19. The Alaska Marine Highway system says the traveler tested negative before boarding the Kennicott in Bellingham on June 27.

After extensive contact tracing, the State Health and Social Services Department says the passenger only had close contact with one person on the journey – a traveling companion who shared private sleeping quarters. It says the two wore face coverings when outside their cabin and kept six feet away from others while onboard.

The department says it doesn’t know when the passenger became infected or became contagious. The two travelers stayed on board until arriving in Whittier, then re-boarded the Kennicott on July 3 for a new sailing to Cordova, where the passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

The passenger had mild “allergy-like” symptoms and did not think they were caused by COVID.

The infected passenger is not a resident of Alaska. Both travelers have been isolated and are not having physical contact with anyone else.

The Marine Highway System is now requiring testing before departures on lengthy sailings, as well as mandatory masks and social distancing.

It says this recent case is a good example of why it’s important to wear a mask and practice social distancing, because people can have a full range of symptoms — from being asymptomatic, to having only mild reactions.