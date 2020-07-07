Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The Gaslight is among the bars on the city’s list. This photo is from March, when bars across Anchorage closed. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage bar owners push back against being publicly named in connection with positive COVID cases. And, is Alaska’s airport screening process working? Plus, what can testing for COVID-19 antibodies show?

Reports tonight from: