Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage bar owners push back against being publicly named in connection with positive COVID cases. And, is Alaska’s airport screening process working? Plus, what can testing for COVID-19 antibodies show?
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen, Nat Herz, and Casey Grove in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau