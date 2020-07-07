UPDATE: California hiker dies after fall near Juneau’s Perseverance Trail

Granite Creek Basin in September 2019. The area is accessed via the Granite Creek Trail, which starts 2 miles up Juneau’s popular Perseverance Trail. (Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

A man is dead after an apparent hiking accident near Juneau’s Perseverance Trail on Friday, July 3.

Juneau police have identified the man who died as 36-year-old California resident Anthony Michael Medina.

Lieutenant Krag Campbell said in an email that Medina and a Juneau resident were hiking in the area and slid down a snow chute. Medina slipped off about an eight-foot drop and hit his head on a rock. Capital City Fire/Rescue Chief Rich Etheridge says the man suffered a massive head injury.

Etheridge says some members of Juneau Mountain Rescue were already in the area and responded to the scene. The Alaska State Troopers also responded.

“We sent two of our paramedics up to Basin Road on a helicopter,” said Etheridge. “They were able to load the patient up and start doing an assessment. [They] took him straight to Bartlett [Regional] Hospital.”

Medina was declared dead at the hospital.

Campbell said Medina’s family have been notified.

This story has been updated with additional details that became available.