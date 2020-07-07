In the era of social media, connecting it easy. But how do we find genuine connection with others?

Prentiss Pemberton
(Val Walker)

Despite the fact that there are more ways to “connect” than ever before, our fast paced, technologically advanced society has actually resulted in more and more people experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness. In her new Book, “400 Friends and no One to Call” Val Walker explains how people from all walks of life can end up struggling to find real connection and meaning with others.

  • Val Walker, author, “400 Friends and No One to Call: Breaking Through Isolation and Building Community”

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

