In the era of social media, connecting it easy. But how do we find genuine connection with others?

Despite the fact that there are more ways to “connect” than ever before, our fast paced, technologically advanced society has actually resulted in more and more people experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness. In her new Book, “400 Friends and no One to Call” Val Walker explains how people from all walks of life can end up struggling to find real connection and meaning with others.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Val Walker, author, “400 Friends and No One to Call: Breaking Through Isolation and Building Community”
LINKS:
- Psych Central: All by yourself? 10 ways to overcome
- Harvard Health Publishing: 5 ways to fight loneliness and isolation
- Psychology Today: The loneliness effect, and 7 measures to overcome it
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: