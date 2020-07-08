Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

(Tripp Crouse/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Pediatricians in Alaska weigh-in on school reopening. And, Juneau residents gather to support local and national police. Plus, wildfire managers think this year’s fire season will remain pretty quiet.

Reports tonight from: