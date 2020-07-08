Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
(Tripp Crouse/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Pediatricians in Alaska weigh-in on school reopening. And, Juneau residents gather to support local and national police. Plus, wildfire managers think this year’s fire season will remain pretty quiet.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Ana Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Rashah McChesney in Juneau

