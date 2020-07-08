“Potent storm” could bring over an inch of rain to some parts of Southcentral today

Rain puddles on Anchorage’s streets on July 8, 2020. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

An unusual weather pattern is setting up a “potent storm” today and tonight in Southcentral Alaska, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS put out an an advisory at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday morning warning of heavy rain for the Anchorage Hillside to the northern Kenai Peninsula, with moderate rain around Anchorage and the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys.

Some areas along the Seward Highway could get upwards of one inch of rain with localized ponding and a rise in rivers and streams. Most areas will see between .5 and one inch of rain.

NWS is warning drivers to slow down because of the potential for reduced visibility.

