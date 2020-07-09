Fewer classroom days, shorter hours and face masks: Anchorage School District announces plan for next month

Deena Bishop, superintendent of the Anchorage School District, outlined plans for the opening of Anchorage schools ahead of the 2020 school season. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Students in the Anchorage School District will go into classrooms just two days a week for the beginning of the school year, and spend the rest of their time learning online.

Also, the district will require face masks in school buildings.

That’s according to the plan announced by district officials on Thursday for the school year that starts Aug. 20. If things go well during the first few weeks of school, the district may move back to a more regular schedule, said Deputy Superintendent Mark Stock.

“Over those first few weeks of school we will ease into seeing how the safety protocols work,” Stock said at a news conference broadcast on Facebook.

The district’s announcement comes after city officials raised alarms last week because of repeated high daily coronavirus case numbers, saying that Anchorage’s public health capacity is at a red light, the most urgent level on the city’s scale for measuring pandemic response capability. The city is scrambling to expand testing facilities and train new contact tracers.

Stock underscored that the school district’s reopening plan is flexible and could change depending on the virus and its spread.

For now, he said, the plan is that students will be put into groups based one their last names. For the first few weeks of school, they will go into classrooms two days a week with those groups. Also, he said, the school day will be shorter: Five and a half hours instead of the usual six and a half.

“The goal there would be to reduce the cohort size of those classes and give teachers time to teach the protocols, to build practice, to build the muscle memory of how to act and operate safely inside those first few weeks,” Stock said.

That also gives the city and district time to monitor how the opening of schools impacts the spread of the coronavirus in the municipality.

Stock said parents will hear from their children’s principals about what days they will be in classrooms, after the Anchorage School Board has time to review the plan.

The district hopes to move all students into classrooms five days a week, for five and a half hours each day “as soon as that’s feasible,” Stock said. There will also be options for students to continue learning online, he said.

Superintendent Deena Bishop said she is recommending to the school board that all children and adults in school buildings wear face masks. Students will also have to regularly sanitize their hands.

“And our families that find this controversial — a mask — we’re offering them programs at home,” she said.

Across the country, school districts are grappling with how to best educate students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board will also hold a meeting July 21 to further review and discuss the school start plan.

