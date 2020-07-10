3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in one day in Norton Sound Region

Electron scanning microscope image of SARS-CoV-2 in blue (Image from NIAID)

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Norton Sound region yesterday. Norton Sound Health Corporation is reporting two of those cases are suspected to be travel-related.

According to a press release from NSHC last night, two of the three patients are close contacts of each other. Out of that pair, one patient is a non-resident of the Norton Sound region.

The third positive case was identified as a resident of Teller.

NSHC says they have contacted community leaders in Teller and the health corporation plans to offer additional COVID-19 testing for local residents. NSHC is, “strongly encouraging at least one or two members of each household in Teller to get tested.”

All three COVID-19 patients are self-isolating at this time, although as of last night, the state of Alaska had not yet begun contact tracing with the individuals. Along with Wednesday’s positive case from a resident outside of the region, these three new cases bring the total to 15 in the Norton Sound region.

Nine of those cases are currently active while six have recovered.