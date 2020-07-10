Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 10, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Hospitalizations in Anchorage more than doubled this week as positive coronavirus cases continue to increase. And, more Alaskans are visiting outdoor spaces and leaving a mess behind. Plus, Wasilla High School’s administrators grapple with debate around the school’s Native American mascot.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Kavitha George, Liz Ruskin, Abbey Collins, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Claire Stremple in Haines