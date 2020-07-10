Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 10, 2020

Previous Wasilla Warriors logo

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Hospitalizations in Anchorage more than doubled this week as positive coronavirus cases continue to increase. And, more Alaskans are visiting outdoor spaces and leaving a mess behind. Plus, Wasilla High School’s administrators grapple with debate around the school’s Native American mascot.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Kavitha George, Liz Ruskin, Abbey Collins, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Claire Stremple in Haines

