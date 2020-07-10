Here are the five finalists named for the job of UA interim president

The University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. (University of Alaska photo)

The University of Alaska Regents on Friday named five finalists for the job of interim president at the state’s public university system. They include two current university chancellors and the director of the state’s Division of Legislative Finance.

The announcement comes about three weeks after Jim Johnsen suddenly resigned from his role as UA president amid blowback from his Wisconsin job search.

The regents say they expect to announce the interim president on Tuesday after interviews in executive session — meetings closed to the public.

Here are the five candidates they’re choosing from:

Pat Pitney, director of the Division of Legislative Finance and former vice chancellor of administration at the University of Alaska Fairbanks

The interim president will lead the UA system while regents search for someone to permanently fill the position.

