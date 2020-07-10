Should you go to an OB-GYN or a certified nurse midwife? A discussion about the role of midwifery in maternity care.

(Esparta Palma/Wiki Commons)

Many women prefer non-physician care during their pregnancy. Is non-physician care appropriate for all pregnant women? The professional relationship between Certified Nurse Midwives and Obstetric Physicians is at times not collaborative, and may be filled with conflict. What is the role of the Certified Nurse Midwife and can doctors and nurses work together to provide optimal care for patients?

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Amanda Beery, MD, Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Obstetrician and Gynecologist Lisa Weston, Certified nurse midwife, Ob Hospitalist Group at Providence Alaska Medical Center

