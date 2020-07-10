The annual five year Arctic Research plan is inviting public comment before the plan is written. Here’s what you need to know.

(Kathryn Hansen/NASA)

Security, commerce, climate change and the voices of indigenous communities will all be part of the conversation when building the next five year Arctic Research plan. Which federal agencies decide what it will include and how can you weigh in to help shape the focus of the science? We’ll discuss future arctic research and why it’s important, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Fran Ulmer , Chair, Arctic Research Commission, former Lt. Gov. of Alaska

, Chair, Arctic Research Commission, former Lt. Gov. of Alaska Nikoosh Carlo , Arctic Research Plan Development Director

, Arctic Research Plan Development Director Simon Stephenson, Head of the Arctic Sciences Division, U.S. National Science Foundation

If you would like to submit a public comment for the Arctic Research Plan, you may do so with the following links. Input must be submitted by Sunday, August 2.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

