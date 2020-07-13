Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 13, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lost visitor revenue could force Alaska’s SeaLife Center to close for good. And, Juneau provides jobs for unemployed seasonal workers. Plus, new research on the impact of Alaska’s oil industry on polar bears.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon, Casey Grove and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Rashah McChesney, Adelyn Baxter, and Jacob Resneck in Juneau