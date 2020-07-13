Making Music with Glaciers and Snow | INDIE ALASKA

Matthew Burtner is using his experience as a music composer to raise awareness of climate change by making avant-garde soundscapes from Alaska’s wilderness. Matthew, like most other Alaskans, has a front-row seat to climate change and he’s sharing these sounds with the world through his new album, Glacier Music.
To hear the full Glacier Music album, visit: http://www.ravellorecords.com/catalog…
Story by Valerie Kern
Video by Valerie Kern, Joey Mendolia, Daniel Hernandez, and Matthew Burtner
Matanuska Glacier Footage by Slavik Boyechko and Travis Gilmour
Glacier Photographs by Joey Mendolia
Original Music by Matthew Burtner
Additional Music by FirstCom Music