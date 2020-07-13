Making Music with Glaciers and Snow | INDIE ALASKA

Matthew Burtner is using his experience as a music composer to raise awareness of climate change by making avant-garde soundscapes from Alaska’s wilderness. Matthew, like most other Alaskans, has a front-row seat to climate change and he’s sharing these sounds with the world through his new album, Glacier Music.

To hear the full Glacier Music album, visit: http://www.ravellorecords.com/catalog…

Story by Valerie Kern

Video by Valerie Kern, Joey Mendolia, Daniel Hernandez, and Matthew Burtner

Matanuska Glacier Footage by Slavik Boyechko and Travis Gilmour

Glacier Photographs by Joey Mendolia

Original Music by Matthew Burtner

Additional Music by FirstCom Music