Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
An FCC map detailing available areas where tribes can apply for 2.5 Ghz broadband specturm. Areas in green represent tribal lands that have already been applied for by tribes. (FCC screenshot)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials say young people are driving the increase in Alaska’s coronavirus cases. And, international students in Alaska react to new guidance from the Trump administration. Plus, a new FCC program could help tribes provide broadband to their communities.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Casey Grove and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Kryti Shallenberger in Bethel
  • and Wesley Early in Kotzbue

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR