Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

An FCC map detailing available areas where tribes can apply for 2.5 Ghz broadband specturm. Areas in green represent tribal lands that have already been applied for by tribes. (FCC screenshot)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials say young people are driving the increase in Alaska’s coronavirus cases. And, international students in Alaska react to new guidance from the Trump administration. Plus, a new FCC program could help tribes provide broadband to their communities.

Reports tonight from: