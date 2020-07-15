Skiing Alaska’s extreme slopes with videographer Luka Bees | INDIE ALASKA

Ever wonder what it takes to capture skiers on video as they perform their most epic tricks? Over the years, Luke Bredar, also known by his Instagram handle as Luka Bees, has been shooting and editing videos for social media of professional skiers all over Alaska, from the lesser known slopes of Hatcher Pass, to the primary ski and snowboard resort, Alyeska Resort.

To watch Luke’s content, check out his Instagram page here: https://www.instagram.com/lukabees/

Video and Story: Matt Faubion

Video provided by Luke Bredar

Music by Firstcom music