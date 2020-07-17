Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 17, 2020

Top row, from left to right: Dr. Tom Hennessy, infectious disease epidemiologist and affiliate faculty member at the University of Alaska Anchorage College of Health, Dr. Ellen Hodges chief of staff at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation in Bethel and Alaska state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. Bottom row: Dr. Bob Onders, medical director at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Dr. Elise Pletnikoff family medicine physician at the Kodiak Area Native Association and Alaska chief medical officer Dr. Anne Zink.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A surge in Covid-19 cases in Anchorage has local health officials sounding the alarm. And how doctors like Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink are avoiding the virus in their own lives. Plus, a late-night kitten rescue in Ketchikan.

Reports tonight from: