How are recreational and high school sports leagues around Alaska adapting to the changes that come with competing during a pandemic?

Noorvik and Kiana’s Girls Basketball teams (seen playing here in Kotzebue) both qualified for the 2020 ASAA 1A Basketball tournament. The tournament has been postponed due to coronavirus-related travel concerns. (Wesley Early/KOTZ)

From mountain running to high school football, Alaskans love sports competition. But many races, leagues and teams are on hold during the pandemic. Can some organized activities happen safely? What should determine the fate of high school sports this fall? Join us on the next Talk of Alaska for a discussion on safely returning to organized sports.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Harlow Robinson , Executive Director, Alaska Sports Hall of Fame and The Alaska Sports and Recreation COVID-19 Advisory Council

Walter Harmon , Head Coach, South High School Football

, Head Coach, South High School Football Jo Reid, Technical Director, Anchorage Youth Soccer Club

