State reports 49 new cases in daily COVID-19 count

After days of relatively high case counts, a slight reprieve: State health officials on Friday reported that they’ve identified just 49 new cases of COVID-19 — 39 residents and 10 non-residents.

That brings the total number of cases among Alaskans to 1,733. Of those, 697 have recovered. The number of active cases has now climbed beyond 1,000.

The number of deaths is still at 17 and the total number of hospitalizations since pandemic started increased by two, to 98.

Among non-residents in the state, the case count is now 348. Of those, 252 are active.

The resident cases are from these communities:

Anchorage Municipality: 21

Fairbanks: 2

Northern Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5

Juneau: 3

Mat-Su: 5

Sitka: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk: 1

The nonresident cases include three in the seafood industry reported in Juneau and three more in Valdez. There are also two nonresidents who tested positive in Sitka, and another whose location is listed in the state’s database as unknown.



