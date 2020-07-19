Got questions for the APD? Today, ask them.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- APD Chief Justin Doll
- APD Deputy Chief Ken McCoy
On June 15—in light of the killing of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, plus intense local, national and global reactions to the event—Hometown Alaska invited a citizen advocate, the president of the police union, and the APD to discuss community policing and excessive police force.
The APD was unable to attend on June 15, but promised to come on a future date. They will join us on July 20.
As always, listeners questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Planned topics to be covered during the program include school resource officers, the internal review process within APD regarding officer behavior, citizen input to community policing, the challenge of serving a diverse population—including a white population that may regard police as helpful, and a community of color that may regard police as a threat.
LINKS
- Community briefing on APD policies, Facebook, 6.9.2020
- APD Policy and Procedures Manual, APD website
- Additional material from community briefing, including Use of Force policy, Facebook 8.9.20
- Resolution 2020-197, committing to address inequity and injustice in Anchorage, Anchorage Assembly document
- APDEA Collective Bargaining Agreement, 1.1.2018-12.31.2020
- Policing in America is broken and must change. But how? New York Times magazine, 6-13-2020
- Rethinking police: How Camden NJ reimagined its force, Associated Press, 6.15.2020
- Can you imagine a future without police? UC Berkeley Office of Public Affairs, Berkeley Talks.
