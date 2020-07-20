Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 20, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Army Corps of Engineers prepares to publish an important Pebble Mine study later this week. And Anchorage officials defend the city’s plan to expand services for the homeless. Plus, the cruise ships may be absent but tourists are still visiting Juneau.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka