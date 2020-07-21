Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Bobby Reynolds is a mostly self-taught musician who’s been playing the entertainment circuit for 60 years. To visit Juneau this summer, he self-quarantined upon arrival and had a COVID-19 test. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

So far, fishing towns have stayed largely safe from fishing industry COVID-19 cases. And Alaska teachers voice concerns about returning to the classroom. Plus, a show tunes singer who usually performs for cruise ship tourists takes his act to the Juneau IGA instead.

Reports tonight from: