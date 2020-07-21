Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
So far, fishing towns have stayed largely safe from fishing industry COVID-19 cases. And Alaska teachers voice concerns about returning to the classroom. Plus, a show tunes singer who usually performs for cruise ship tourists takes his act to the Juneau IGA instead.
Reports tonight from:
- Lex Treinen, Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks