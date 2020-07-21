Anchorage records one-day high for COVID-19 cases

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (in yellow) — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (in blue/pink) cultured in a lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

Anchorage recorded a record high number of residents with COVID-19 on Monday for the second straight day.

State health officials on Tuesday reported 109 new COVID-19 infections statewide, including 92 residents and 17 non-residents. There were no new deaths.

Of the resident cases, 64 are from Anchorage, with five each from Fairbanks and Wasilla, three from Soldotna and two from Homer. There’s also one each from Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, Palmer, Seward, Sitka, Sutton-Alpine and five small communities spread throughout the state.

The non-residents include six in Juneau who work in the seafood industry.

The total number of hospitalizations in the pandemic increased by five, to 105. There are 32 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or suspected to have the disease.