Anchorage Schools superintendent says ‘high probability’ students will attend all classes online next month

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop and Anchorage School Board President Elisa Vakalis listen to public testimony on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

There’s a “high probability” that Anchorage School District students will attend all of their classes online next month as COVID-19 infections surge in the municipality, said Superintendent Deena Bishop.

“The change has been pretty major,” Bishop said on Tuesday about the spike in cases.

The school district had announced earlier this month that it planned to have students attend in-person classes in smaller groups twice a week, and online the rest of the time when the school year starts Aug. 20.

Since then, Alaska’s COVID-19 cases have continued to multiply. The municipality again recorded a record-high, daily increase of infections on Tuesday.

RELATED: Anchorage records one-day high for COVID-19 cases

The district’s plan says if the municipality logs an average of 30 or more cases a day over two weeks, it will move to its “high-risk” response plan. That means students learning online five days a week, and no in-person schooling.

By Tuesday, the municipality had recorded an average of 27 new cases over the past two weeks.

“If I was a betting person, I’d bet — and likely win — that we’d probably hit that number, which is 30 over the 14-day average, sometime in the next week,” Bishop said.

The Anchorage School Board is discussing the school district’s reopening plan Tuesday evening. Watch here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.