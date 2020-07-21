Is it safe to send kids back to school?

As coronavirus cases spike in the U.S., states are in a mad scramble to figure out what to do about kids returning to school in the fall. Is the virus really “low risk” for kids and how easily do they catch and spread it? What is the risk for teachers, school workers, parents, and grandparents? Host Prentiss Pemberton and guests answer your questions about the COVID-19 health risks for children, and how to meet the social and emotional needs of our children during this time.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Pediatrician
- Jessica Adams, LCSW
LINKS:
- Back to school: What doctors say about children and COVID-19
- CDC: Keep children healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
