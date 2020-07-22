Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Guests at the rooftop of Williwaw Social in downtown Anchorage on July 21, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage announces a new mandate scaling back bar and restaurant capacity. And state lawmakers consider expanding a court system that focuses on treatment instead of prison time.

Reports tonight from: