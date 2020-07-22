Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Williwaw Social
Guests at the rooftop of Williwaw Social in downtown Anchorage on July 21, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage announces a new mandate scaling back bar and restaurant capacity. And state lawmakers consider expanding a court system that focuses on treatment instead of prison time.

Reports tonight from:

  • Kavitha George and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Pablo Peña in Juneau
  • Jared Griffin in Kodiak
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan

