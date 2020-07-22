Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage announces a new mandate scaling back bar and restaurant capacity. And state lawmakers consider expanding a court system that focuses on treatment instead of prison time.
Reports tonight from:
- Kavitha George and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Pablo Peña in Juneau
- Jared Griffin in Kodiak
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan