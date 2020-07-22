Iditapod LIVE at Bear Tooth Theatrepub

Monday, March 2

Bear Tooth Theatrepub

5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Season four of the hugely popular Iditapod podcast from Alaska Public Media will officially launch with a live recording onstage at the Bear Tooth Theatrepub.

Join Iditapod host Casey Grove as he interviews veteran mushers Jeff King, Matthew Failor and Jessica Klejka. Iditarod reporters Zachariah Hughes and Tegan Hanlon will also be onstage to ask questions, tell their favorite stories from the trail and find out what the audience wants to know about the Last Great Race.

This free event included showings of Alaska Public Media’s “Mushing Explained” videos and photos from the trail.