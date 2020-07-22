Upcoming 2 – No Passport Required: A Food and Film Event

Friday, January 3, 2020

Anchorage Museum in the Auditorium & Atrium

3625 C Street, Anchorage AK

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Celebration of “foods from home” and the launch of Season 2 of the PBS foodie show, No Passport Required, come together to embrace the rich diversity of immigrant traditions. Join this culinary experience for the eyes and belly at the Anchorage Museum with hosts and partners, Alaska Public Media (AKPM) and Anchorage Community Land Trust ACLT).

The event offers attendees the opportunity to sample and celebrate an array of food tastings prepared by entrepreneurs from ACLT’s Set Up Shop program. A new episode from No Passport Required will be shown in the Museum’s theater two times. Round out the evening by exploring the What, Why, and How We Eat exhibition.

Anticipated food samples include Oaxacan Mexican tamales, Native American Fry Bread, Burmese rice pilaf, samosas, gumbo, cobbler, and products from the Fresh International Gardens (Refugee and Immigration Services – Catholic Social Services).

This event is free and open to the public as it occurs on First Friday at the Anchorage Museum. Tickets are not required for the screenings or food samplings.