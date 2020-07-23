Astra announces new dates for Kodiak rocket launch

View of Kodiak from the Near Island Bridge. (Photo by Mitch Borden/KMXT)

The aerospace company Astra will be taking another shot at a Kodiak launch next month after a failed launch earlier this year.

On Monday morning, Astra announced on Twitter that their next launch is planned to take place between August 2 and 7, a six-day launch window that will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Astra will be launching Rocket 3.1, a small rocket launcher that the company is hoping will make its first trip to orbit from Kodiak.

If Rocket 3.1 sounds familiar, it’s an upgrade of the Rocket 3 version that failed to reach orbit back in March. Astra was attempting to win a launch challenge sponsored by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, an arm of the U.S. military that develops new technology for military use.

Astra didn’t win that prize, but it is going to try again, as they are preparing their rockets to deliver satellites to low orbits.

Rocket 3.1 is a relatively small rocket — only 40-feet tall — which makes it more portable. Astra says that its rapid manufacturing and focus on small payloads, which it calls a “mass-market delivery system”, makes its launch system more cost-effective than other aerospace operations.

Kodiak can expect temporary road closures of Pasagshak Road to Fossil Beach between August 2 and 7, with additional air and marine restrictions.