Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 24, 2020

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The proposed Pebble Mine clears a major regulatory hurdle. And fish processors are now concerned about Alaskans infecting their non-resident workers. Plus, dozens of dead seabirds are again turning up on the shores of western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
  • Nat Herz, Kavitha George, Lex Treinen and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

