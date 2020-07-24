Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 24, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The proposed Pebble Mine clears a major regulatory hurdle. And fish processors are now concerned about Alaskans infecting their non-resident workers. Plus, dozens of dead seabirds are again turning up on the shores of western Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
- Nat Herz, Kavitha George, Lex Treinen and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel