State of Art: Sexual assault survivors tell their stories with “Unheard”

“Unheard” at the Anchorage Museum. (Screenshot from anchoragemuseum.org)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about “Unheard.” It’s a reporting partnership between the Anchorage Daily News and Propublica, an independent investigative news organization.

On the heels of winning a Pulitzer Prize for their series “Lawless,” the ADN and Propublica began publishing stories from sexual assault survivors along with their photos. The project is now an outdoor exhibit at the Anchorage Museum featuring large portraits, quotes and audio clips of the survivors themselves.

On this episode of State of Art, we hear from Propublica engagement reporter, Adriana Gallardo, and ADN visuals editor, Anne Raup. We also take a listen to some clips from the “Unheard” exhibit.

