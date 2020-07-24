With the school year weeks away, teachers contemplate returning to the classroom during a pandemic

(Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska)

Districts across Alaska are gearing up for the start of the school year. And depending on where you live, school may be completely online- or close to normal. The decisions on how to educate students during the pandemic are difficult and teachers are caught in the middle. So how do teachers feel about the upcoming school year? We’ll hear from educators across the state on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Annie Feidt

Ben Walker , 6-8 Science, Romig Middle School, Anchorage School District & 2018 Alaska Teacher of the Year

, 6-8 Science, Romig Middle School, Anchorage School District & 2018 Alaska Teacher of the Year Pamela Garcia, B.Ed, M.Ed, Special Education Resource, Auke Bay Elementary School, Juneau School District & finalist, 2020 Alaska Teacher of the Year

