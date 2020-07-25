Another Fairbanks-area resident has died of COVID-19, state reports 115 new cases

A scanning electron micrograph shows a cell (green) heavily infected with particles (yellow) of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Another Alaskan has died and the state reported identifying 115 new cases of COVID-19 by Friday.

State health officials reported that the latest fatal case was the fourth resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough to die. Three of the four fatal cases in that region were Fairbanks residents, while the other was a North Pole resident.

That brings the total number of cases identified among Alaskans to 2,338 and 530 nonresident cases.

Of new cases, the majority — 49 — are residents of Anchorage, but non-resident seafood workers in Seward account for 22 new cases.

Hospitals also reported that they’re currently treating 30 people with COVID-19, two of them are on ventilators and eight more currently waiting on COVID-19 test results.