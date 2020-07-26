Teens use storytelling to work out personal challenges, find meaning

The logo for Story Works Alaska. HOST: Kathleen McCoy



According to Story Works Alaska’s own website, its mission is “to support youth voices through storytelling and writing workshops that develop skills, build resilience, and increase access to opportunity. We believe in the importance of listening, the protective value of connection, and the power of stories to foster wellness for individuals and communities.”

The project began in 2014, and to date, more than 2,000 students in Anchorage and in Unalakleet have participated. Locally, participating schools include Polaris, West, East, Service, Bartlett, Steller, and Dimond High Schools.

SAYiT (Say It) is a subset of students who’ve participated in Story Works programs, and now meet outside of school to create podcasts. They also teach the program in elementary schools. Today we’ll hear from two SAYiT members who’ve worked to create a new podcast of stories that deal with kids coping with challenges in their life. We will also sample three stories in their latest podcast, ONWARD.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Bennett Pierce, SAYit, ONWARD podcast host

SAYit, ONWARD podcast host Taylor Heckart , SAYit, ONWARD podcast host

, SAYit, ONWARD podcast host Nithya Thiru, director, Story Works Alaska

