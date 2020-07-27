Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 27, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some residents say they’re healthier after moving away from the eroding Newtok village. And, staff at Southeast domestic violence shelters worry about why they’re seeing fewer calls for help. Plus, a Catholic school in Kodiak closes for the foreseeable future.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Greg Kim in Bethel
Rhonda McBride in Kodiak
Sage Smiley in Dillingham
Erin McKinstry in Sitka
Robyne in Fairbanks
Rebecca Tauber in Ketchikan
and Matt Miller in Juneau