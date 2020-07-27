What is vein disease? What are the signs and symptoms?

(Ryan/Creative Commons)

Varicose veins are one of the most common signs of vein disease in the legs. They are often caused by defective valves in the leg veins causing blood to pool. There are now many treatment options ranging from noninvasive compression stockings to more invasive surgical treatments. Join host Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion on the diagnosis and treatment of varicose veins and vein disease in the legs.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

