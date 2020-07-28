4 killed in Petersburg crash

Scene of the accident that killed four on Monday night in Petersburg.

( Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department)

Four people died in a vehicle wreck south of Petersburg. It’s believed the late model SUV went off Mitkof Highway sometime Monday night.

On Tuesday morning Alaska State Troopers received a report that a group had headed to Blind Slough on Mitkof Island the day before and was overdue to return. While troopers were responding, they were informed of a wreck near 27-mile of Mitkof Highway. Alaska Wildlife Troopers arrived on scene and confirmed all four occupants of the vehicle, the party they were checking on, were deceased.

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Dave Berg was on the scene.

“We got there we found a large SUV, late model SUV that had gone off the road some time late last night,” Berg said. “When we got there we were able to access the car by climbing down the bank and we found four occupants of the car that perished at the time of the crash.”

By Tuesday evening, Troopers had released the identities of all but one. They are 21-year-old Siguard Decker and his 19-year-old sister Helen Decker, both of Wrangell. Ian Martin, 29, of Petersburg was also confirmed dead. Authorities are working to identify and notify next of kin for the fourth occupant before releasing that name.

The site is south of the Greens Camp camping area and the SUV was traveling southbound. Berg said the vehicle apparently missed a left hand curve and went off the highway over a steep embankment.

“We noticed some tire tracks on the road, some skid marks, not very many though,” Berg said. “It looked like the driver may have tried to correct with over speed to correct too much around the turn and lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and went approximately 200 feet into the trees alongside the road, along the length of the road but down the steep embankment and we envision that it probably turned, rolled a couple of times, hit a large tree, spun around it and finally came to a stop.”

The deceased were transported to the morgue at Petersburg Medical Center.

An initial investigation by state Troopers shows the vehicle left the road at high speed and impacted multiple trees. Troopers say the occupants were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed. They also say alcohol appears to be a factor. The investigation continues.