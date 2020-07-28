Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Workers in Alaska hope the state’s senators will support extending federal unemployment benefits. And, some Mertarvik residents say moving farther from the Newtok airport has led to preventable deaths. Plus, fish processors in Unalaska have mixed reviews about evacuating staff during the recent tsunami warning.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Greg Kim in Mertarvik
- Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska