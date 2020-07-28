Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Residents in Unalaska heading to higher ground after a tsunami warning on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Hope McKenney/KUCB)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Workers in Alaska hope the state’s senators will support extending federal unemployment benefits. And, some Mertarvik residents say moving farther from the Newtok airport has led to preventable deaths. Plus, fish processors in Unalaska have mixed reviews about evacuating staff during the recent tsunami warning.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Greg Kim in Mertarvik
  • Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR