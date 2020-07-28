Alaska to stop testing nonresident travelers for COVID-19 at airports

A traveler off of a flight from Seattle makes his way through a COVID-19 screening line at Juneau International Airport on June 26, 2020. (Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

All nonresident travelers to Alaska will be required to have a negative test for the coronavirus before they arrive in the state beginning on Aug. 11.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the change on Tuesday, saying that he wanted to ensure that the state was taking care of Alaskans.

Since early June, Alaska has asked nonresidents arriving at airports in the state to have negative tests before they arrive. But it has allowed them to be tested at the airports.

Dunleavy said the state would continue to offer the tests to Alaskans arriving back in the state. But it would no longer offer them to non-residents. Dunleavy said the state is still working out how it would enforce the new testing requirement.

Dunleavy said the state would “focus” on requiring tests, when asked if the state would continue to allow non-residents who don’t have negative test results to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

“If you come to Alaska, you should have a negative,” he said.