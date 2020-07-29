Siberian wildfires bring more haze to Southcentral

Smoke (in yellow) coming from wildfires in Siberia on July 29, 2020. (Image from Division of Forestry Twitter)

Wildfires in Siberia are again bringing haze through Southcentral Alaska.

Division of Forestry spokesperson Tim Mowry said the smoke is reaching as far as Tok and the Copper River Valley, says Mowry. It’s a similar pattern to what occurred in early July.

“It’s exactly what it did last time,” said Mowry.

Russia’s forestry agency is reporting 129 active wildfires as of July 29 burning over 160,000 acres. That’s far fewer than the four million acres burning in early July, but the majority of the area currently burning is in Chukotka, just across the Bering Strait from the Seward Peninsula. Satellite images show that the smoke is coming from across Siberia, not just in Chukotka.

So far, air quality monitors in Anchorage show that there is no concern about fine particulate. Stations in Anchorage on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website show PM2.5 levels in ‘green’ status, though they have worsened slightly over the past few days.

Brian Brettschneider said that an area of low pressure “dragged” the smoke across Siberia over the past few days, making its arrival in Alaska fairly predictable.

“Fortunately this will be a relatively short-lived weather regime that we’re in,” he said, estimating that the smoke won’t linger for longer than a couple more days.