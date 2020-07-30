State of Art: Virtual Anchorage concerts, a new youth podcast and more

This week on State of Art we’re featuring Anchorage musicians Emma Hill, The Forest that Never Sleeps and the Jephries. We also preview a new youth podcast from Story Works Alaska.

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership has been hosting various virtual concerts this summer as a result of the pandemic. The final installments of Virtual Music in the Park and Virtual Live After Five will wrap up next week.

The Forest that Never Sleeps, Anchorage musician Kat Moore’s solo project, will play the last Virtual Music in the Park concert on Wednesday, August 5, which streams from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Emma Hill will play the final Virtual Live After Five concert on Thursday, August 6, which streams from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

We also preview Story Works Alaska’s new podcast “ONWARD.” It’s a youth-centered podcast with teens telling their stories about the ups and downs of growing up.

And finally, we hear from Anchorage’s the Jephries.