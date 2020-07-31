Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 31, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
An Alaska state representative and six others died today after two planes collided midair near Soldotna. And, critics say a recent environmental policy change could cut the public out of the process. Plus, how did a decertified police officer find work at a Sitka jail?
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Elizabeth Jenkins and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Mertarvik