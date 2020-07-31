Knopp remembered as ‘one-of-a-kind leader’ in Alaska

Rep. Gary Knopp, R-Soldotna, speaks during a House minority press availability in April 2017. Rep. Charisse Millett, R-Anchorage, is on the right. Knopp has left the Republican caucus. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

State Rep. Gary Knopp, who died in a plane crash on Friday, became a pivotal legislator during his two terms in the legislature. He was remembered by friends and former legislative colleagues as plainspoken and friendly

Knopp was a Republican who decided not to vote for a Republican House speaker other than himself. This directly led to a coalition that includes Democrats, Republicans and independents forming the majority caucus in the House.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, a Dillingham independent, said Knopp was a close friend.

“Gary was a one-of-a-kind person, a one-of-a-kind leader in Alaska and he will be sorely missed by all of us in the Legislature, who at the end of the day really are one big family.” Edgmon said, adding that he was still in shock over Knopp’s death.

Knopp was an oil industry contractor who served on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly before he was elected to the House in 2016. He represented Kenai and Soldotna in the chamber.

Edgmon said Knopp was one of the more authentic people he’s met in politics, with an unmatched independent streak.

Edgmon said flying was important to Knopp, and that they had talked about Knopp flying himself to the Northwest Arctic region for hunting trips. Edgmon said Knopp made bold decisions in deciding where to fly to and in how he conducted himself in life.

Gary Knopp (Photo from Alaska Legislature)

“He took risks,” Edgmon said. “He was not afraid to get out in front of things.”

Knopp served in the all-Republican minority for two years. But he left the caucus after the 2018 election, citing the fact that Wasilla Rep. David Eastman hadn’t committed to supporting the caucus.

Knopp was criticized for going back on his word of voting for a Republican House speaker. Knopp said he fulfilled a commitment of voting for a Republican by voting for himself for speaker. He came up a vote short, before Edgmon was elected speaker.

Shea Siegert is a former legislative aide to Knopp, and also worked on his 2016 House election campaign.

“We’ve been friends since I went down to work for him,” Siegert said. “He’s been a role model of mine ever since I met him.”

Knopp was running for re-election against two Republican challengers and his death could be pivotal in determining who controls the House next session. His two challengers, Ron Gillham and Kelly Wolf have said they want to join a primarily Republican caucus. The current majority has three votes more than is needed to hold most of the seats. Independent James Baisden also is running for the seat.

Knopp is survived by his wife Helen.