Parenting during a pandemic means managing mental and physical health in new ways. We’re here to help.

COVID-19 has altered our lives dramatically, and will for the foreseeable future. how will we each navigate our individual challenges in a way that will foster growth in us and our children? On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton discusses navigating a “new normal” as a family.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Mandy Casurella, LPC, therapist
- Dr. Jonathan Cassurella, family medicine specialist
LINKS:
- Guide to Parenting & Family Health During COVID-19
- Fighting Family Burnout During the COVID-19 Crisis
- 9 Ways to Cope With Anxiety as a Family During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- How to stay fit and healthy during the COVID-19 Pandemic
