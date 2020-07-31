Kenai legislator killed in midair plane crash

Rep. Gary Knopp, R-Soldotna, speaks during a House Minority press availability in April 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Alaska Rep. Gary Knopp was killed in a midair plane crash Friday on the Kenai Peninsula, confirmed legislators.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver and a second plane collided in midair at 8:30 a.m., about two miles northeast of Soldotna’s airport.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash, and have not yet released information on how many people were aboard the planes, their status and what led to the collision.

Legislators mourned Knopp’s sudden death on Friday and released statements describing the lawmaker as a hard worker, a one-of-a-kind leader and a true Alaskan who will be missed by many.

“This is a heart-breaking tragedy. More than a legislator, Gary Knopp was a husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend. He will be tremendously missed,” said Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, said he was devastated and shocked to learn about the crash and Knopp’s death.

“Gary Knopp was one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking news, and he will truly be missed,” said Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks.

Knopp, a Republican from Kenai, was elected to the state House in 2016 after serving on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

He worked for many years as a general contractor and enjoyed flying, diving, hunting and golfing, according to his bio on the Legislature’s website.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered the United States flag and Alaska state flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Knopp for three days.

“The First Lady and I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Representative Knopp’s family as they mourn his untimely passing,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became well known as an avid outdoorsman, a skilled pilot, and a dedicated public servant. His presence will no doubt be missed by those he faithfully served.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Correction: The Federal Aviation Administration continues to investigate the make and model of one of the planes involved in the crash. FAA originally said it was a Piper Aztec, but later said that was incorrect.