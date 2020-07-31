We’re celebrating 50 years of public radio in Alaska. Share your stories with us.

(Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska)

Public radio came to Alaska in 1970, providing a vital link between rural communities at a time when there were none. 50 years later, public radio has grown into a vast network across the state with over 20 stations. How was Alaska’s public radio network built? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Alex Hills , founding GM, KSKA Anchorage

, founding GM, KSKA Anchorage Bruce Theriault, former President, Alaska Public Radio Network & former GM, KRBD Ketchikan

