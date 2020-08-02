ASD school superintendent answers questions about back-to-school

Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop will be the featured guest for Hometown Alaska this week. Questions related to the school start are welcome. During the hour, we plan to discuss the COVID-19 community risk assessment and how ASD plans to respond depending on low or high risk. We will discuss School Resource Officers, the school district budget, and effects of the spring emergency closure versus school strategies this fall, including online education.
As always, your question and comments are welcome throughout. Please join us.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUEST:
- Dr. Deena Bishop, superintendent, Anchorage School District
LINKS
- What to expect when students return to school, ASD website, PDF.
- 2020 ASD School Start details, ASD website
- ASD Back to School Start Plan, ASD website
- Confused by CDC’s changing guidelines on school reopening? Here are recommendations from experts not pressured by the White House, Washington Post, 7.25.2020
- CDC ‘Considerations for Schools,’ operating schools during COVID-19, CDC website
LIVE: Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m
- RE-AIR: Monday, August 3, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
PODCAST: at www.alaskapublic.org/hometown